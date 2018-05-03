RETURNS
MAY 17, 10PM

Brave? Hero? Rose McGowan Is More Than Just a Label in Powerful New CITIZEN ROSE Promo

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Thu., May. 3, 2018 10:08 AM PDT

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Rose McGowan is more than just a label.

In a powerful new short film for CITIZEN ROSE, ordinary passersby in Los Angeles are invited to watch a slideshow of questions about nameless people. Questions like: "What do you call someone who speaks up when no one else will?" "What would you call someone who has suffered abuse?" "What would you call someone raised in a cult?"

Answers from the public include, "Activist, damaged, brave, human, empowered, clueless, scared, hero, crazy outspoken, unconventional, misunderstood, victim and leader."

The final slide reads, "What would you call Rose McGowan?" as members of the crowd connect all the dots and realize every question is about the activist and author.

Watch

Rose McGowan Listens to Domestic Violence Survivors' Stories

"It's easy to label someone but we are all more than a label," the promo ends with.

Check out the aw-inducing clip for yourself.

CITIZEN ROSE returns Thursday, May 17 at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , CITIZEN ROSE , E! Shows , Rose McGowan , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Michelle Obama

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Superhero Poll

Ultimate Superhero Tournament: Vote in the Sweet 16 Now

Aaron, The Arrangement 409

Kyle West Tears Up After Seeing Aaron in a Wheelchair on The Arrangement

Paul Nassif, Terry J.D.

Botched's Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif Tease "Unfortunate Waxing, Shaving Scene" Between Them on Upcoming Season!

Kristin Cavallari

Fashion Police

La Toya Jackson, Hollywood Medium 310

Tyler Henry Gives La Toya Jackson Some Clarity About Michael Jackson's Final Moments on Hollywood Medium

E! True Hollywood Story

E! True Hollywood Story Is Back! Here Are All the New Pop Culture Topics and Mysteries We Need Solved

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.