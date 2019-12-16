Chelsea Handler Shares The Sweet Way She and Chuy Bravo Will Always Be Connected

Chelsea Handler is finding the bright side following the loss of her pal Chuy Bravo.

On Monday, the Chelsea Lately star shared a sweet message on her Instagram Stories to thank fans for their condolences, where she reflected on her friendship with Bravo, who passed away at the age of 63 on Sunday after an emergency stomach issue.

"Hey, I wanna say thank you to everybody for all of your beautiful, kind messages for Chuy," she said into the camera. It's so sweet to see all the love that…you had for him and that he brought out in people. And that he wasn't suffering. He was just such a little spark of joy—and a big spark of joy. He wasn't a little spark of joy, he was a big spark of joy."

"I don't think of death as the end anymore, I used to. And now, I just think of it as a change of energy. And now he's going to be around in ways that I wasn't able to experience him before. Like, now we get to go skiing together…with my little nugget."