Busy Philipps Got a 4-Hour Kim Kardashian Makeover and Honestly It's Fierce AF

by Brett Malec | Thu., Dec. 6, 2018 8:58 AM

 There's a new Kardashian sister in town!

Busy Philipps is rocking a new look that pays tribute to fellow E! star Kim Kardashian. The Busy Tonight host recently got a Keeping Up With the Kardashians-inspired makeover ahead of Kim's appearance on her late night talk show this Sunday night and honestly it's fierce AF.

"In honor of @kimkardashian being a guest on @busytonighttv THIS SUNDAY, right after the finale of @kuwtk, I got a full Kardash makeover," Busy posted on Instagram Thursday morning, adding, "It lasted like 4 hours."

Philipps killed it in a Yeezy-inspired rust-colored athleisure look that consisted of skintight leggings and matching midriff-baring sports bra. The late night host completed her Kardashian-inspired look with a camel-colored coat worn off the shoulders à la Kim and clear heels.

As for her glam, Busy rocked a long blond wig much like the style Kim is known for now and again.

Watch

Busy Philipps Transforms Into Kim Kardashian for a Day!

Busy Philipps, Kim Kardashian, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, Backstage

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Fans have been going crazy over Busy's spot-on Kardashian makeover and many of her celeb friends even chimed in on social media to give their stamp of approval.

"I need a minute," Whitney Cummings posted, while Jenna Fischer commented, "I've always wanted to do that." "I'm obsessed," Mindy Kaling wrote.

Constance Zimmer shared several hand-clapping emojis while Michelle Monaghan posted, "Dead."

Dead is right! 

Don't miss Kim's appearance on Busy Tonight this Sunday at 10 p.m. following the KUWTK season finale! And watch Busy's Kim K. transformation in the clip below!

Watch Busy Tonight every Sunday through Wednesday at 10 p.m., only on E!

Watch the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

