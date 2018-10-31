by Chris Harnick | Wed., Oct. 31, 2018 1:58 PM
Kristen Bell is about to go from having one critically acclaimed and fan-favorite TV show with The Good Place, to having two with the return of her beloved series Veronica Mars.
Bell stopped by E!'s Busy Tonight to chat with host and pal Busy Philipps and revealed she's getting ready for the first Veronica Mars table read. Yes, it's happening—again. And this time things will be different for the sassy sleuth.
"I'm so over the moon, ‘cause we sort of made it a much more grown-up world," Bell teased. "And Veronica's an adult. It's just going to be sexy and cinematic, it's going to be exciting."
For those who haven't declared themselves Marshmallows (fans of the show), Veronica Mars aired three seasons across UPN and The CW, but was canceled in 2017. In 2014, Veronica Mars returned to life on the big screen in a partially fan-funded flick. The adventures of the snarky blonde detective continued in two books co-written by series creator Rob Thomas and now the show is back, thanks to Hulu.
The official logline for the revival from Hulu reads, "Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town's lifeblood tourist industry. After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son's killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave's wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast's answer to Daytona Beach."
Production begins shortly on the series with a 2019 premiere date eyed. The three seasons and movie will arrive on Hulu in the summer of 2019. Get more scoop on the new Veronica Mars right here.
Busy Tonight airs Sunday-Wednesday, 10 p.m. on E!.
