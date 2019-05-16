Brendan Fraser Used to Kiss Leslie Mann "On the Lips" Every Morning On Set: "I Was in Love With Him!"

Leslie Mann never told Brendan Fraser about her late '90s crush.

But the cat's out of the bag in this clip from Wednesday's Busy Tonight, which sees Leslie waxing nostalgic about early mornings on set with her George of the Jungle co-star, who apparently used to greet her with a casual lip-kiss before getting into costume.

"Every morning before work we were in the hair and makeup trailer getting ready. And he would come in and kiss me on the lips," she tells host Busy Philippswith an ear-to-ear grin. "Just like, 'Good morning!' And kiss. You know, like he's European or something."

Leslie got used to those morning smooches—earlier in the clip, the actor cheekily notes that since her character was supposed to fall for Brendan's onscreen, she just went ahead and "fell in love with him in real life"—so it was pretty jarring for her when the kisses stopped suddenly one day.