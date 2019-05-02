BRAND NEW
Emma Roberts Defends Her Real-Life Doll Obsession on Busy Tonight: ''The New Cat Lady is Doll Lady!''

  By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Thu., May. 2, 2019 8:47 AM

Emma Roberts is a sophisticated woman with an appreciation for collectible playthings, and she's owning it!

"You're an adult lady who loves a doll," notes host Busy Philipps in this clip from Wednesday's Busy Tonight, which sees Emma opening up about something fans on Instagram have been buzzing about for a while: her obvious affinity for old-school toy figures.

"The new cat lady is doll lady, I've heard," the actor quips, adding that she's "obsessed with dolls in general," especially those fashionable bug-eyed ones we've seen her pose with on social media. Where'd the passion come from? "I think it's because I got rid of my Barbies before I was ready to," she shrugs.

Fortunately, Emma had the chance to revisit her lost childhood figurine days recently—albeit, in a different sense—since she more or less embodies one in Ugly Dolls, the sweet new animated film about celebrating otherness that premieres tomorrow, May 3.

In it, the American Horror Story star plays Wedgehead, a furry one-eyed creature that's sure to charm the pants off audiences everywhere. Given that she's been an ugly doll enthusiast in her free time all these years, Emma tells the host just how badly she wanted the role:

"When I found out they were doing the Ugly Dolls movie I was like, 'I have to be a voice in Ugly Dolls.' And they're like, 'Well, there's no more voices,'" she explains. "I was devastated. And then they were like, ‘Well, if you want to be Wedgehead, he was supposed to be a boy but I guess he can be you.'"

And the rest is history! Hear more about Emma's new movie, her Barbie collection and how people started treating her after she dyed her hair blonde in the clip above!

Watch a new Busy Tonight Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m, only on E!

