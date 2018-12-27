The impossible is possible for Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif!

On Thursday's all-new episode of Botched, the doctors met with two new patients, both of whom had extreme physical deformities. First up, mother of two Crystal sought out Dr. Dubrow's expertise after a gnarly mommy makeover surgery left her with scarring shaped like a Christmas tree.

Per the new patient, she underwent the tummy tuck procedure in Mexico as the surgeon offered to do the makeover for only 10 thousand dollars. Of course, the "deep discounted" surgery resulted in major complications.

"After my surgery, the next day, the doctor comes in and removes my girdle," Crystal recalled. "My stomach was black at this point. Like, when a banana goes bad, it's black. It was black."

While "it's possible to have some skin die postoperatively," Dr. Dubrow went on to hypothesize that the damage occurred due to "improperly done surgical technique."

"I know some great doctors in Mexico," Dr. Nassif commented later on. "But if you're going for the deep discounted surgeon, you're gonna have problems. Crystal is extremely lucky to be alive."