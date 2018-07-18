Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif have changed two new patients' lives for the better.

While the docs aren't always able to help those who seek them out, they were able to do some incredible work in the Botched season finale. First up, transgender patient Luke turned to the doctors for help regarding the disastrous work done to his chest.

After several failed top surgeries, Luke was left with a sunken left side and an over inflated right side. "The surgeons originally said, 'It's probably gonna be two surgeries, but it's gonna look normal,'" Luke shared with the Botched cameras.