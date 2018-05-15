Krystle's last surgery literally could've been her last!

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Botched, Krystle details the deadly 12-hour procedure that left her botched and infected.

"So you went with the idea of having your breasts done and a tummy tuck for stretch marks primarily," Dr. Terry Dubrow infers. "Yes, he told me, 'Oh no. I'll take all of your stretch marks off,'" Krystle says.

When it came to her breasts, Krystle wanted to correct their tubular shape.

"I just wanted them to fix the problem and then, you know, they were already gonna be there, put implants in as well," she explains.

But the doctor put the implants in through her abdomen, leaving her susceptible to massive complications.

"Placing implants through a tummy tuck incision, in my opinion, it's never a good idea because it's a long way to go and the chance of a complication is really high," Dr. Dubrow says.