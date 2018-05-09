RETURNS
MAY 9

A Car Accident and a Scary Surgery Leaves Botched Patient Christina With a Twisted Nose

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., May. 9, 2018 7:00 AM

It's now or never for this Botched patient.

In this clip from Wednesday's premiere of Botched, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif meet Christina who is looking for some relief after a traumatic car accident left her with a twisted nose

"If the doctors decide that they can't fix my nose, I will not look to have another surgeon do it. Because if the best of the best can't fix it, then I really don't want to trust anyone else," Christina insists.

"Let's talk about your trauma and your motor vehicle accident. Tell us about that," Dr. Nassif requests.

"It happened 15 years ago. I was T-boned. My lungs collapsed. So they weren't even worried about my face at the time. They were just worried about saving my life," Christina explains. 

But it's not the car accident alone that left her nose turned and twisted.

Botched Body-Modifier Guy Wants a New Nose

"It took several years for it to start twisting. It was like a slow progression. So I went to an ENT doctor and I could tell he was a little hesitant 'cause they don't have the specialty as plastic surgeons do, but he went in with the more senior doctor," she tells the doctors.

"Well, they were arguing before she went under anesthesia about how to proceed. I don't think they had a plan," Christina's twin sister adds.

For Dr. Nassif, that was a clear red flag.

"If I was the patient and two doctors are fighting over me about what they're gonna do, I'd cancel that surgery immediately and I'd run out door!" Dr. Nassif exclaims.

Hear Christina's story in the clip above.

Botched returns tonight at 9 p.m., only on E!

