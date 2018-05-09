It's now or never for this Botched patient.

In this clip from Wednesday's premiere of Botched, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif meet Christina who is looking for some relief after a traumatic car accident left her with a twisted nose.

"If the doctors decide that they can't fix my nose, I will not look to have another surgeon do it. Because if the best of the best can't fix it, then I really don't want to trust anyone else," Christina insists.

"Let's talk about your trauma and your motor vehicle accident. Tell us about that," Dr. Nassif requests.

"It happened 15 years ago. I was T-boned. My lungs collapsed. So they weren't even worried about my face at the time. They were just worried about saving my life," Christina explains.

But it's not the car accident alone that left her nose turned and twisted.