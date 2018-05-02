Botched is coming back with a vengeance!

Season 5 of the beloved show is back on May 9 and crazier than ever. According to stars Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow, the patients on this season somehow found a way to get even more absurd procedures done.

"This season on botched is the craziest season we've ever experienced, because there has been an explosion, both in this country and internationally, of plastic surgery complications," Dr. Dubrow revealed. "Plastic Surgery is out of control. We're seeing the worst complications we've never heard of, never seen in a text book and we're facing some of the most difficult challenges."