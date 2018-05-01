The participants aren't the only ones on Botched who walk away with a new and improved look!

Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrowsat down with E! News this week to dish about Botched's upcoming season and Paul's new "boyfriend body."

"I look good. I lost a lot of weight," Paul gushed to E! exclusively.

"I will give him this, he has lost a lot of weight. He actually looks good. But the bad news is, why do you generally lose weight? To be more attractive to the gender you're interested in attracting. He now has a new significant relationship. So boyfriend body, here it comes!" an excited Terry chimed in.

The new woman in Paul's life has already joined in on a double date with Terry and his wife Heather Dubrow.