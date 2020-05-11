Dr. Paul Nassif Takes on a Boxer's Knocked Out Nose! Hear All About the Botched Case

Alexa, play "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor.

On tonight's all-new Botched, Dr. Paul Nassif was tasked with reconstructing professional boxer Chris' nose after multiple breaks and surgeries. Per the retired athlete, over the course of 33 years, he had his nose broken "approximately 22 times."

"I had three surgeries to fix it, but as my boxing progressed and as my nose got broken more, it just got worse and worse over the years," Chris explained in a confessional. "There was no breathing! I had no breathing because I had no nose, my nose was flat."

After reconstructive surgeries left him with a "pancake nose," Chris began to struggle with his mental health. As a result, he threw himself into boxing and checked out of his marriage.

"I thought, if I couldn't fix my nose, the only thing I have are these and I buried myself into boxing," he added. "I forgot that I was a husband, I destroyed my marriage."