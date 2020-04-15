Botched Star Paul Nassif's Wife Brittany Is Pregnant!

There's a Botched baby on the way!

E! News can exclusively reveal that Botched star Paul Nassif and wife Brittany Nassif are pregnant and expecting their first child together! The happy couple tells us Brittany just hit 13 weeks and their bundle of joy is due Oct. 19.

"I'm very excited," Brittany tells E! exclusively. "I'm also a little nervous too, because it's a different experience, something new, especially when your body's changing. It's amazing what your body can do."

"I'm excited. I mean, of course, I'm excited!" Paul adds. "It's been a while, my youngest kids, my twins, just turned 14 yesterday. And obviously it's fun to be a dad again to a baby."