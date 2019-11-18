Dr. Paul Nassif Has Doubts About Solving Pop Star Sammy's "Extremely Difficult & Scary" Botched Case

What's hiding inside Sammy's nose?

Dr. Paul Nassif was temporarily stumped during Monday's new Botched episode, which saw the rhinoplasty specialist take on a particularly convoluted new case. Sammy, a Lebanese pop star with four reconstructive nose jobs already under his belt, consulted Drs. Nassif and Terry Dubrow decades after a serious accident initially kickstarted his plight for corrective surgeries.

"One night, I actually tripped down a flight of stairs," the patient explained, recalling his first plastic surgeon's decision to craft him a nasal implant using a material called Gore Tex (also known as Teflon or PTFE, the chemical compound responsible for nonstick frying pans and waterproof jackets).

Sammy was happy with the procedure's early results, but complications caused by the synthetic substance led him back into the operating room. Two more surgeries and several years after that, a car crash undid much of the progress.