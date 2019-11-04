Tiffany "New York" Pollard Is "Ready To Go Clubbing" After Breast Surgery on Botched

As if you needed another reason to love New York!

"I want to party and give it all up," sang Tiffany Pollard from a post-op hospital bed during Monday's Botched season premiere. Still loopy from breast implant removal surgery, the reality star thanked Dr. Terry Dubrow for a job well done. "You did not make me a part of the itty bitty titty committee," she rhymed, sporting a satisfied smile. "I still feel a little bit of Dolly Parton in my blood." Wink-wink.

"Your makeup's still intact," one physician noted from nearby.

"Lord have mercy!" Pollard cried. "I'm ready to go clubbing!"

The original HBIC returned to the Botched office this week with boatloads of signature spunk and something called BII, an acronym whose meaning proves much less desirable than that of her iconic namesake.

BII stands for Breast Implant Illness, a possible complication of augmentation surgery that impacts thousands of patients worldwide. "The most rapidly expanding part of my practice is taking breast implants out for patients who think they may have Breast Implant Illness," revealed Dr. Dubrow, who recognized symptoms of the illness in Pollard and ultimately performed that same procedure on her mid-way through this week's episode.