Revisit the Botched Doctors' Riskiest Surgeries Ever Ahead of Season 6

by Emily Mae Czachor | Fri., Oct. 25, 2019 5:00 AM
Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow don't hide from unfavorable odds.
"This is the most challenging, high-risk patient in my career," declares Dr. Dubrow in this compilation video featuring some of the Botched personalities' most intimidating surgical conundrums, from collapsed facial features to breast implants that kill. Being that the transformation series' sixth season premieres next week (on Monday, Nov. 4, at 10 p.m.), we thought a little preemptive reminiscing was in order.
"I just don't think I have any choice. I have to take this case on," Dubrow tells the camera, referring to 2015 Botched patient Dee, whose 3,000cc implants increased her risk of developing breast cancer and—according to the plastic surgeon—would almost certainly lead to infection down the line. Electing himself to tackle her complicated case, he reasons, "Somebody has to help her. And if not us and not now, then who and when?"
Dr. Nassif takes a similar approach to his own high-risk patient later on in the video.
"You really are collapsed here," he informs return patient Luci, who originally consulted the doctors about a nose job after hers was badly injured. During the initial consult, Nassif discovered aneurysms present on her CT scan and referred her to a colleague specializing in brain surgery. Post-recovery, she's back in the Botched office hoping for the nasal reconstruction she's been after for years.
Watch Drs. Nassif and Dubrow take on their riskiest cases to date in the video above! And scroll through the photos below to revisit their lengthy archive of impressive surgical victories.
Watch the season 6 premiere of Botched Monday, Nov. 4 at 10 p.m., only on E! And tune in for Botched's "Most Outrageous Patients Special" Monday, Oct. 28 at 10 p.m.
Lisa's botched face lift had the opposite affect on her: it made her look older rather than younger and the skin under her chin started sagging. Dr. Nassif was able to correct the hanging skin, giving Lisa a smooth, tight jawline and neck.
Whitney went in for a tandard breast lift and reduction, but when she was on the operating table, her first plastic surgeon actually put breast implants in without her knowledge or consent! Even worse, the new implants eventually became misshapen. Dr. Dubrow removed the oddly shaped implants, giving Whitney her natural look back.
At the age of 14, Montana resident Heather hit a chain link fence during a motorcycle accident, leaving her face split in two. Dr. Nassif took her back to California to tackle both Heather's impaired airway and scarred right eye. "Now since my surgery, I can breathe normally and the skin under my eye looks completely normal," Heather gushed post-op.
After having seven children and watching her weight constantly fluctuate, Sonya chose to get a gastric sleeve. Wanting to improve herself even more, Sonya sought out a discount doctor for excess skin removal…and walked away with a botched mommy makeover. With Dr. Dubrow's expertise, he was able to give Sonya a smoother stomach and more symmetrical breasts.
After breaking her nose at age 5, Cindy's mother decided she needed a rhinoplasty at age 12. As an adult, Cindy had another corrective surgery, but the botched procedure left her nose red and caving in. Thankfully, Dr. Nassif was able to lower her tip to give her nose projection again.
A lap-band removal surgery left Danielle's abdomen riddled with scars. So imagine her frustration when she woke up one morning—just a few years later—to find that her left implant had ruptured, completely at random. Dr. Dubrow was about to give Christina Milian's sister symmetrical breasts again and the flat tummy she desperately wanted back.
Years of domestic abuse left survivor Ellen's nose crooked and messed up. Dr. Nassif removed the bossa on the tip of Ellen's nose and used grafts to give her the "smooth, stable and straight" nose she deserves.
Gaby was born with a benign cyst in her right armpit and when the cyst was removed, so was her right breast tissue. Gaby decided to get a breast augmentation but the bad surgery left her boobs "butchered" and asymmetrical. Dr. Dubrow replaced Gaby's implants and scar tissue to correct the issue, giving her breasts that are symmetrical and the same size.
Laura was left with one nostril after her dog's tooth punctured her nose. Laura's original surgeon failed to successfully reconstruct her nose as his work led to an infection, leaving a gaping hole in her face. Thanks to Dr. Nassif, who placed a piece of rib bone inside her nose to help secure a new CIA-grad prosthetic, Laura left with the appearance of a natural nose complete with two independent nostrils.
A bad boob job left Erica with uneven breasts and suspicious leakage (we're talking daily discharge from her nipple...gross!). During surgery, Dubrow and his team found many surprises—including "gross fluid" and several suspicious masses. Nonetheless, Dr. Dubrow was able to give Erica "two symmetrical, implant-free breasts."
After losing more than 200 pounds, Robert found a surgeon on Yelp to remove the loose skin around his abdomen. To his dismay, the tummy tuck not only failed to remove Robert's excess skin, it actually worsened the appearance of his abdomen altogether. Dr. Dubrow corrected the procedure and removed Robert's excess skin, giving him a flatter, slimmer abdomen.
Koffa, a fashion designer who's been living with a severe case of sarcoidosis (an autoimmune disease that affects the tissue in her skin and face), got a boob job in the hopes of lifting her confidence, but the botched breast surgery left her left boob encapsulated. Not only did the Botched docs correct Koffa's asymmetrical breasts, they used a procedure called Sculptra to revamp the tissue in her face, giving her a more natural appearance.
Mariela traveled to Peru for "a little liposuction," but when she woke up from surgery with bandages on her face, she was shocked to discover the doctor had performed a surprise—and unwanted—nose job! To correct the badly botched procedure, Dr. Nassif "harvested rib, fascia and composite grafts" to give Mariela a more natural shaped nose.
Jessie's multiple boob jobs all had the same sad results: each time her breast implants ruptured her incisions and came out of her skin, leaving her with just one left breast and nothing on the right side. Unfortunately for Jessie, the same thing happened following Dr. Dubrow's surgery and her right breast had to be removed once again. Ironically, the infection actually helped create thicker skin for Jessie and allowed Dr. Dubrow to operate once more, giving her the symmetrical results she had hoped for.
Jim's dog Zeus attacked his face, leaving his nose in pieces with one side caving in. Using a composite graft, Dr. Nassif was able to give Jim the straight nose he's wanted for years.
Karla traveled to Colombia to get a cheap boob job, but her breast implants eventually became encapsulated, leaving them misshapen with lots of scarring. "You want implant removal, replacement, a revisional lift, release of the muscle, removal of some scar tissue," Dr. Dubrow advised. After surgery, Karla was so excited to have "perfect" breasts.
Andrea's face "got filleted like a fish" when she crashed her car. Lucky that she even survived the terrible accident, doctors built Andrea a new face but her nose was misshapen and her eyes were in different spots. Dr. Nassif straightened Andrea's nose and made her nostrils bigger to give the nose symmetry and support.
Samantha was born with Poland syndrome, a congenital birth defect that affects your chest wall muscles. To correct the extreme placement of her left nipple, which sat close to her armpit, Dr. Dubrow performed a nipple graph to move the areola to the center of Samantha's left breast.
Danielle, a psychic and medium, got a boob job to enhance the size of her breasts, but within the first year, they completely capsulized, leaving them way off center and in an unnatural state. After removing the silicone implants, Dr. Dubrow performed an internal breast lift to give the natural look Danielle hoped for
Ann-Marie was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a double mastectomy and the DIEP flap procedure for reconstructive purposes. However, after bruising and necrosis formed on her body, the botched surgeries left her with scars all over her body. Dr. Dubrow ruled that the new patient needed a "very significant operation on the breast" and he had to "completely redo the tummy tuck portion," leaving Ann-Marie's body with much fewer scars.
After breaking her nose four times, Katie went it for a rhinoplasty to correct it. But when the doctor made a last minute decision to change the procedure, he left her with a "hot mess" nose that started to grow bumps on it in addition to collapsing. Dr. Nassif reconstructed the tip with cartilage and grafts to make her nose more perfectly round and symmetric.
In order to make more money as a dancer, Tomi enlisted the help of multiple women, who injected illegal silicone into Tomi's butt. The black market procedures almost killed Tomi, who had to have the silicone removed leaving her with lots of loose skin hanging off her backside. Dr. Dubrow was able to take out the remaining silicone, give Tomi a butt lift and remove the extra skin hanging off her buttock.
New England resident Paula turned to the Botched doctors after a ruptured implant left her with only one breast. Dr. Dubrow's successful revision surgery left Paula happy with two "perky, symmetrical breasts."
Kelly accidentally destroyed her nose after trying to self-treat her basal cell skin cancer with black salve. The corrective surgery she had done after left her with a bulbous, red nose and scarring. Not only did Dr. Nassif perfectly reconstruct Kelly's nose, he also brought in a pigmentation specialist to treat his patient's scarring.
A terrible accident in the third grade left Kenny's nose completely shattered. Despite having two corrective surgeries by the time he entered college, Kenny's nose continued to deflate and become misshapen. Dr. Nassif straightened his septum and nose giving Kenny a natural look.
Crystal's Mexican tummy tuck procedure resulted in her stomach turning black and removing the dead skin left a tree-shaped crater under her belly button. Dr. Dubrow was able to reconnect the tissue to give Crystal a flat, normal looking tummy.
After an allegedly unethical surgeon left Michelle with a chopped chin, Dr. Nassif was forced to revise the procedure and use the ThermiTight treatment. She now has a "round, feminine, beautiful" chin that she loves to show off.
Following a botched boob job—which included a horrible case of necrosis and an unusual fat transfer to her breasts—Shannon sought out Dr. Dubrow's expertise. Thankfully, Dubrow was able to increase Shannon's breast size and gave her a more symmetrical-looking chest.
Stacy's first doc put a hole through her nose that eventually caused the skin on the tip of her nose to die. That combined with the fact that her nose was still larger than she liked brought her to the Botched docs, who were able to give Stacy the smaller, smoother nose she always wanted.
A bad boob job left Hope with nipple scarring and her breasts at two completely different positions on her chest. Paul and Terry were tasked with correcting the terrible asymmetry and removing the scarring.
Nuray was in Turkey when she asked a local doctor to put fat from her abdomen in her face to give her the look of cheek filler. The botched job left her with bad bags under her eyes. Luckily, the docs removed most of the fat to fix her massive bags.
A dual tummy tuck-breast surgery left Shamra with "baseball boobs." Even though there was a risk Shamra could lose her nipples post-rocudure, the Botched docs were able to save Shamra's chest, giving her more natural looking breasts.
A childhood accident left Nesreen's breathing abilities significantly impacted and her nose in need of a rhinoplasty. However, after one ENT botched the job, Nesreen woke up with a nose shaped like California. After meeting with Dr. Nassif, the makeup artist walked away with a nose that was ninety-seven percent straighter and a more open airway.
After several failed top surgeries, Luke was left with a sunken left side and an over inflated right side. Although most doctors would've defined Luke's issue as an "unfixable" one, Dr. Dubrow was able to work his magic and give the transgender patient his dream chest.
A string of freak accidents and botched surgeries left Stacie with a nose she was not fond of. Of course, Dr. Nassif had a plan that would make Stacie's 15th nasal surgery her last. Not only did he create her a structurally stable nose, it also looks great!
A botched boob job made it so Leslie could no longer compete in body building competitions. Thankfully, Dr. Dubrow was able to give the fitness enthusiast a breast augmentation which both increased her chest size and fixed her displaced boobs.
In an attempt to bulk up, Joey had silicone biceps and triceps implanted. Sadly, the surgery did not go as planned, as he was left with lumps in one arm and thigh-sized triceps. After a consultation with Dr. Dubrow and Dr. Nassif, Joey had the tricep implants and only one of his bicep implants removed!
After breaking her nose several times as a child, Jessica was advised to get a nose job. However, not long after her surgery, Jessica learned that the surgeon totally botched the job. Thus, she turned to Dr. Nassif for help. He ruled that there wasn't a good way to fix the "empty nose syndrome" she was dealing with, but was able to make the nose more aesthetically pleasing.
When Shannon wanted to fix her family nose, she ended up with a beak-like schnoz. Thankfully, Dr. Nassif had a game plan, as he advised a revision rhinoplasty. After minor complications and leech therapy, Shannon walked away with the nose of her dreams!
After losing a significant bit of weight, Jessica underwent a breast augmentation, which almost killed her as it resulted in a MRSA infection. MRSA left Jessica with very little breast tissue to work with, but luckily for the fit mom, Dr. Dubrow had a solution. Under Dr. Dubrow's care, Jessica went back under the knife and walked away with a passable left breast.
After a dog bit off Karissa's lip, a bad surgery left her with a gnarled mouth that she could barely open. The docs were able to do some reconstruction to give her a more normally shaped lip.
Sharon was born with a tumor on her lower back and after doctors removed it, her backside started to grow upwards. The docs did a "nip tuck like no other" to remove the unwanted top part of Sharon's butt.
Rajee returns after nodules started forming on her face after her last surgery with the docs. The granuloma masses caused her face to sag. The doc successfully removed the growths from her face and performed a lift.
Brittany turned to the docs for help after a previous surgeon botched the breast augmentation she had gotten in the hopes of fixing her unevenly sized breasts. Not only did Dr. Dubrow remove the short term valve irresponsibly left in from her first surgery, but he was also able to give Brittany even breasts and salvage both of her nipples.
Jessica got a nose job at 17 and soon after noticed "bumps and dents" that weren't there before. Thanks to the Botched docs, Jessica's new nose looks smoother and more symmetrical!
After finding out that she had the BRCA gene and could develop breast cancer later in life, Alysia decided to undergo a double mastectomy. Unfortunately, the surgery left her with extra skin and crooked breasts. But look at how the docs were able to correct Alysia's botched boob job!
Transgender showgirl and Mariah Carey impersonator Avery's desire for a feminine face left her with a huge dent in her chin. Luckily, the docs were able to improve Avery's dent by 90 percent.
Kelsey's bad breast implants left her with a double bubble deformity that kept her from dating, but the docs took out her messed-up implants and replaced them with better positioned ones for a move normal look.
Here's to more medical miracles like these come season six!
