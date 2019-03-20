Out of the office.

On Wednesday's all-new Botched, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif headed to Montana for a "man trip"… and to visit with a patient who needed their help. While Dr. Nassif was thrilled to get out of California for an adventure, Dr. Dubrow wasn't all too pleased with the plan.

"I would consider myself outdoorsy," Heather Dubrow's husband remarked. "Just as long as it doesn't involve going outside."

Unfortunately for Dr. Dubrow, Paul had many an outdoor activity planned for their time in the landlocked state. Case in point: the doctors found themselves fly-fishing at one point.

Even though the docs didn't catch anything, their outing was filled with jokes and a serene scene. Things took a serious turn when they met with new patient Heather. Apparently, at the age of 14, the Montana resident hit a chain link fence during a motorcycle accident.