For Danielle Milian, putting physical scars in the past meant freeing herself from emotional ones, too.

"I've worked so hard to recover from everything bad that I've gone through, and I want my body to reflect that," Christina Milian's sister explained during Wednesday's new Botched. As she went on to tell Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow, the last decade was hard on both her mind and body.

Danielle underwent lap-band surgery when she was 23. "It took me about two years to lose the weight," she remembered. "Then, all of a sudden, my boobs were gone." So, she found a plastic surgeon and got herself a pair of sizable breast implants—ones that rose to considerable fame within the Milian family. Even mom Carmen fondly referred to them as her daughter's "Vegas boobs" during this week's episode.

When Danielle found out she was pregnant again, it hardly took a few months for the reality star and her loved ones to realize something wasn't right. "I started becoming pretty violently ill," she told the Botched camera. After losing roughly 25 pounds during her first trimester, she consulted a doctor, who told her the lap-band had "slipped" four months earlier.