The Botched doctors are righting these medical wrongs.

On Wednesday's all-new episode, doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif met with two new patients who each felt frustrated following messy plastic surgeries. First up, 46-year-old Ann-Marie learned she had breast cancer not long after relocating to South Carolina.

In an attempt to combat the cancer, Ann-Marie's doctors at the time performed a double mastectomy and the DIEP flap procedure for reconstructive purposes. However, after bruising and necrosis formed on her body, another doctor pondered if an intern actually performed the procedure.

"Afterwards, he instructed me to stuff the holes with saline soaked gauze," the Charleston resident revealed. "There were times that I would just tremble 'cause it smelled like death. It tore me apart, it really did."

Thus, she hoped Dr. Dubrow would be able to right some of the damage done to her body.