Evan Ross Worries Wife Ashlee Simpson-Ross Will "Lose Her Mind" If He Leaves for Another Job on ASHLEE+EVAN

by Mona Khalifeh | Thu., Sep. 6, 2018 5:00 AM

Happy wife, happy life, right?

Evan Ross worries his wife Ashlee Simpson-Ross won't be too pleased with him if he leaves town again for a new gig in this clip from Sunday's series premiere of ASHLEE+EVAN.

"You know I'm doing that movie in three months?" Evan asks his friend Jaz. "They want me to do another project that would start in a week from now."

While the job comes as a great opportunity for Evan, he's reluctant to tell Ashlee about the big news, no matter how much he wants to pursue the project.

"I don't keep things from my wife, but I do wait because I already know exactly what she's gonna do, she's gonna lose her mind if I tell her I'm leaving again," Evan confesses to the camera. "She's not scary, but she's a little bit scary at times."

See Evan wrestle with what to do in the clip above.

Photos

Ashlee Simpson-Ross & Evan Ross Are the Ultimate Coordinating Couple!

Watch the premiere of ASHLEE+EVAN Sunday, Sept. 9, at 10 p.m., only on E!

