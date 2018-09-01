SERIES PREMIERE
SEPT 9, 10PM

Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross Celebrate 4th Anniversary With Sweet Tributes to Each Other

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Sep. 1, 2018 8:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Instagram, Anniversary

Ashlee Simpson/Instagram

Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross are sharing the love on social media.

The couple, whose show Ashlee+Evan airs on E! on Sept. 9, just celebrated their 4-year anniversary together. Ashlee posted a picture of herself kissing Evan's cheek and wrote, "Happy anniversary my love. you make everything so fun, and beautiful!! I'm thankful for the day you walked into my life. I love you with all my heart."

Evan shared similar words in his Instagram tribute to his wife. In a picture of Ashlee and their 3-year-old daughter, Jagger Snow Ross, he said, "HAPPY ANNIVERSARY MY LOVE. You are my life!!! Everyday with you is like a dream! 4 years with the love of my life!!!!!!! Obsessed with u! And thank you for this Angel Baby J. My ladies!! My loves"

Ashlee and Evan seem to coordinate their Instagram posts the same way they always match seamlessly on red carpets or at home together.  

Photos

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross: Romance Rewind

The singers were first seen out together holding hands back in 2013 and have been sharing PDA together ever since. They got engaged Jan. 13, 2013 while vacationing in Hawaii and got married on Aug. 31, 2014 at Diana Ross's (yes, that's Evan's mom) estate in Connecticut. The legendary singer also officiated the wedding.

In July 2015, the "Pieces of Me" singer gave birth to their daughter, Jagger. That's their first child together but Ashlee has another child, Bronx Mowgli Wentz, with Fall Out Boy member and ex-husband Pete Wentz.

In March, the couple discussed expanding their family during an interview on The Raw World. "I'd love more kids. We're definitely having another one," Evan said.

Ashlee agreed. "Being a mom is my number one thing in life," she said.

According to the mom, big brother Bronx is "creative and sweet" and "has an old soul." Jagger, on the other hand, is taking lessons from grandma Diana. "She's already like, 'Give me the microphone and the shiny dresses,'" Ashlee explained. "She wants to dress in glitter."

Watch the premiere of ASHLEE+EVAN Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ashlee Simpson Ross , Evan Ross , Ashlee and Evan , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Michelle Obama, George W. Bush

George W. Bush Passing Michelle Obama Candy at John McCain's Funeral Is the Internet's New Favorite Moment

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Film Independent Spirit Awards

Kristen Bell Posts Emotional Tribute to Dax Shepard on His Sobriety Birthday

Rick McVey, Lara Spencer

Good Morning America Co-Host Lara Spencer Gets Married

Bishop Apologizes for Touching Ariana Grande at Aretha's Funeral

ESC: Best Beauty, Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi Shares Empowering Message About Confidence on Her Birthday

Offset, Cardi B

Offset Gets a "Kulture" Tattoo on His Face to Honor His and Cardi B's Baby

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.