Ashlee Simpson-Ross Says Saturday Night Live Performance Made Her ''Stronger'' and a ''Better Performer''

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Aug. 28, 2018 4:00 AM

Ashlee Simpson-Ross is only looking to the future when it comes to her career.

In case you forgot, the early '00s were a charmed time for the "Pieces of Me" singer thanks to a chart-topping debut album and a MTV reality show. However, following a flubbed performance on Saturday Night Live, Jessica Simpson's sister experienced media scrutiny like never before.

Nevertheless, after taking a small step back from the limelight, Ashlee has put that SNL debacle in her past and has gone all in on her new musical endeavor with husband Evan Ross. Thankfully, fans will get a taste of Ashlee's evolved sound through E!'s new docu-series ASHLEE+EVAN.

"For me, I feel like it's been such a long time since I've been out," Ashlee shared with E! News exclusively. "I came to a place where I was like, 'Well I do want people to know where I'm at and who I am in my life.' I was a teen, angsty girl on my show back in the day and now I'm a woman and a mother."

TAGS/ Shows , Ashlee and Evan , E! Shows , Ashlee Simpson Ross , Evan Ross , Celeb Kids , Family , Music , Controversy , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories
