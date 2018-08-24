Lights, camera, action!

This is something that Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross have heard several times over their lengthy careers in Hollywood. While many may think of the "Pieces of Me" belter as just a musician, die-hard fans will recall that Ashlee has quite a few acting roles under her belt.

Who could forget the mother of two's reoccurring role on 7th Heaven? We know we haven't!

As for Evan, he's been making a name for himself in Hollywood since he was a youngster. No, really!

Ross has starred on the big screen alongside major names like Jennifer Lawrence, Terrence Howard, Hilary Duff and many others. Honestly, we're so impressed!

For a closer look at Ashlee and Evan's notable acting roles from over the years, be sure to proceed to the gallery below!