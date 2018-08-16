Think you know Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross? Think again.

As was previously teased, the twosome's new E! docu-series ASHLEE+EVAN will follow the couple as they juggle parenting responsibilities with their ever-evolving careers. However, the industry vets' new TV venture will also showcase their vulnerable sides like never before!

Case in point: Ashlee and Evan butt heads over the "Pieces of Me" singer's unwillingness to rush back into the music scene. "I do not want to have my first song that we put out be that," Simpson-Ross notes in the supertease above.

Understandably, this concerns Ashlee's partner in life and music, as he confides in father-in-law Joe Simpson. Per the Star actor, he can feel his wife "pulling back."

Nonetheless, having experienced criticism in the industry before, Ashlee warns that they can't rush their music. "You're not listening to me," an emotional Ashlee comments. "You do something like that and you can never f--king take that back."