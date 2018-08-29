SERIES PREMIERE
SEPT 9, 10PM

14 Times Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross' Kids Were Scene Stealers on Social Media!

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 6:00 AM

Nothing beats family!

Since both Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross come from high profile families, they know exactly what it takes to raise little ones in Hollywood. In case you were unaware, the "Pieces of Me" singer has two children, son Bronx Mowgli Wentz (from her previous marriage) and daughter Jagger Snow Ross.

Although the Simpson-Ross household is a modern one, it appears that they're navigating life with two kids just fine. How do we know this? From social media, of course!

In fact, it's safe to say that Ashlee's kids are total scene stealers on Instagram. For a closer look at Bronx and Jagger's cutest online moments, take a peek at the photos below!

Jagger Ross, Bronx Wentz

Instagram

Brother and Sister Goals

These kids are just two peas in a pod! Doesn't get more adorable than that. 

Evan Ross, Jagger Ross

Instagram

Daddy's Little Girl

Nothing like snuggles with daddy to make everything better. 

Evan Ross, Jagger Ross

Instagram

Messy Hair, Don't Care

Sometimes you just gotta let your hair down! 

Evan Ross, Jagger Ross

Instagram

Piggyback Rides and Pigtails

Just a little father-daughter quality time for the books. 

Evan Ross, Jagger Ross

Instagram

Sassy Sunglasses

Just goes to show that her future is so bright! 

Evan Ross, Jagger Ross

Instagram

Quality Time with Pops

Hanging with your old man can be pretty cool! 

Evan Ross, Jagger Ross

Instagram

Like Father Like Daughter

Little quality time goes a long way. 

Evan Ross, Jagger Ross

Instagram

Simply the Cutest

Flying high in the sky like the angel she is! 

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Jagger Ross

Instagram

Disney Days

Nothing better than a family trip to Disneyland. 

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Jagger Ross

Instagram

Holiday Family Festivities

The Christmas spirit is alive and well in the Ross household! 

Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson Ross, Jagger Ross

Instagram

Family Boat Trips

Boat ride with the parents? Don't mind if I do! 

Ashlee Simpson Ross, Jagger Ross

Instagram

Kissy Face with Mama

Pucker up for the cameras, ladies! 

Jagger Ross

Instagram

Costume Goals

The cutest little mini-me there ever was! 

Ashlee Simpson Ross, Jagger Ross

Instagram

Smile for the Camera

Going old school for the gram!

Watch the premiere of ASHLEE+EVAN Sunday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m., only on E!

