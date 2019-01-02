What do Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown and Lupita Nyong'oall have in common? They are going to be presenters at this year's Golden Globe Awards.

E! News can exclusively share that the award-winning stars were chosen by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association to present awards for the show on Jan. 6.

They will be joined onstage by hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, who follow in the footsteps of previous hosts like Seth Meyers (2018), Jimmy Fallon(2017) and Ricky Gervais (2016, 2012, 2011, 2010), as well as co-hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler (2015, 2014, 2013).

And, in other exciting news, Idris Elba's daughter, Isan Elba, was chosen to be this year's lucky Golden Globes Ambassador. The 16-year-old will be the first ambassador to present a new statuette to winners.