It has always been an international upbringing for Angelina Jolie's famous kids.

In addition to their Oscar-winning parents' globetrotting careers, the exes' six children have experienced the world through each other's eyes. In a new interview with BBC Radio 4 Today, Jolie reflected on the way her kids faced their differences together.

"I think my children have learned the most about these issues simply from each other, from experiencing each other. They are from different backgrounds, they don't deny the difference–they celebrate the difference," Jolie said.

Considering the former couple adopted three of their children internationally from Ethiopia, Vietnam and Cambodia, the family made every effort to assimilate to their kids' different cultures. "I've had to learn from them," the proud mom acknowledged. "We go to their countries, spend time in their countries, but also they're American, they're American Ethiopian, they're American Cambodian, so they have their countries and that's a piece of who they are."