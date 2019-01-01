BRAND NEW
WEDNESDAY 9PM

Watch the Botched Docs Call Out a RuPaul's Drag Race Star's Face: "My Cheekbones Are So Real!"

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Tue., Jan. 1, 2019 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Lumpy lips and chiseled cheeks are taking over Botched!

RuPaul's Drag Race star Trinity "the Tuck" Taylor (AKA Ryan) is seeking Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif's help on Wednesday's new Botched. But while telling the docs about her face fillers and the pesky lip injections she wants fixed, it's her BFF and fellow former Drag Race contestant Kimora Blac's appearance that steals the guys' attention.

"I got my face done...with silicone," Trinity tells Paul and Terry in this preview clip.

"Did you have any problems after the first time?" Paul asks.

"No, I didn't have start having problems for maybe like a year or two after," the drag star answered. "The silicone had migrated and my lips kinda started to look lumpy."

"Have you done this?" Terry then questions Kimora, who's just there for support.

"On my lips?" Kimora asks. 

Photos

Ranking the Top 20 RuPaul's Drag Race Queens

"Well, look at her cheeks though," Paul calls her out. "Your cheeks are huge."

"Oh my god, my cheeks have been like the myth of life," an embarrassed Kimora says. "These cheeks are super, super real. I promise."

"My cheekbones are so real," she later clarifies. "If they were fake, I would totally tell the world."

Watch the docs hilariously call out the Drag Race star in the clip above!

Watch a new episode of Botched Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Plastic Surgery , Top Stories , Rupaul's Drag Race , Apple News , Paul Nassif , Terry Dubrow

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Botched 505

Botched Patient Paula Explains How She Lost Her Right Breast After a Bad Boob Job

Nick Offerman, Parks and Recreation, Bacon

10 Bacon-Loving TV Characters That Would Definitely Celebrate National Bacon Day

Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers

Which Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Act Are You Tuning in to See This Year?

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Saint West, Chicago West

Chicago West's Cutest Pics

Paris Hilton

Fashion Police

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.