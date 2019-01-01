by Brett Malec | Tue., Jan. 1, 2019 7:00 AM
Lumpy lips and chiseled cheeks are taking over Botched!
RuPaul's Drag Race star Trinity "the Tuck" Taylor (AKA Ryan) is seeking Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif's help on Wednesday's new Botched. But while telling the docs about her face fillers and the pesky lip injections she wants fixed, it's her BFF and fellow former Drag Race contestant Kimora Blac's appearance that steals the guys' attention.
"I got my face done...with silicone," Trinity tells Paul and Terry in this preview clip.
"Did you have any problems after the first time?" Paul asks.
"No, I didn't have start having problems for maybe like a year or two after," the drag star answered. "The silicone had migrated and my lips kinda started to look lumpy."
"Have you done this?" Terry then questions Kimora, who's just there for support.
"On my lips?" Kimora asks.
"Well, look at her cheeks though," Paul calls her out. "Your cheeks are huge."
"Oh my god, my cheeks have been like the myth of life," an embarrassed Kimora says. "These cheeks are super, super real. I promise."
"My cheekbones are so real," she later clarifies. "If they were fake, I would totally tell the world."
Watch the docs hilariously call out the Drag Race star in the clip above!
Watch a new episode of Botched Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?