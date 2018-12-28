by Chris Harnick | Fri., Dec. 28, 2018 12:05 PM
Whitney and Buddy, together again! In the above sneak peek from My Big Fat Fabulous Life season five premiere, Whitney Thore reconnects with her pal Buddy Bell, who was in rehab battling his addiction to cocaine. And things between the two pals gets…awkward.
"It's been so great to see Buddy and catch up with him. It just hasn't been long enough. It's kind of bittersweet leaving because I don't know when I'm going to be here next, I don't know when he's going to be in Greensboro or if he's going to be in Greensboro," Whitney says in a confessional.
While saying goodbye, the two friends kiss on the lips for an extended period. A bit longer than platonic pals normally do. And as we've seen in the trailer for the new season, it happens again.
"What the f—k? There are lips upon my lips," Whitney says in her confessional. "So that's a first."
"It was a little long wasn't it? Sorry," Buddy says after the kiss.
Awkward!
So…did they enjoy it? These two pals have always had chemistry, but this could be taking things to a whole new level. See the moment in full above.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life returns Tuesday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. on TLC.
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?