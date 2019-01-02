From Crazy Rich Asians to Black Panther to A Star Is Born, the 2019 Golden Globes will honor pop culture's best and brightest across film as well as television.

That means a whole roster of Hollywood personnel will be there to join in the celebration. In light of this year's nominations, the Globes' guest list is expected to turn out lots of big names—and even bigger talents—like Constance Wu, Chadwick Boseman and Lady Gaga.

And as far as star-studded attendees are concerned, that's just the beginning. Returning nominees include Beautiful Boy's Timothée Chalamet, Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek and The Favourite's Emma Stone to name just a few. Whether they'll take home titles during the evening's award show remains to be seen. But we hope the actors decide to make an appearance either way.

