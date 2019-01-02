Which Celebrities Are You Most Excited to See at the 2019 Golden Globes? Vote Now!

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 4:00 AM

Lady Gaga, Chadwick Boseman, Constance Wu, Timothee Chalamet

From Crazy Rich Asians to Black Panther to A Star Is Born, the 2019 Golden Globes will honor pop culture's best and brightest across film as well as television.

That means a whole roster of Hollywood personnel will be there to join in the celebration. In light of this year's nominations, the Globes' guest list is expected to turn out lots of big names—and even bigger talents—like Constance Wu, Chadwick Boseman and Lady Gaga.

And as far as star-studded attendees are concerned, that's just the beginning. Returning nominees include Beautiful Boy's Timothée Chalamet, Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek and The Favourite's Emma Stone to name just a few. Whether they'll take home titles during the evening's award show remains to be seen. But we hope the actors decide to make an appearance either way.

So, which celebrity are you most excited to see at this year's Golden Globes? Take a look at the evening's expected guest list and cast your vote below! Results will be read during E!'s Life From the Red Carpet countdown show Sunday, Jan. 6, only on E!.

2019 Nominees' First Golden Globes

ESC: Best Looks, Constance Wu

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Constance Wu

Crazy Rich Asians

Chadwick Boseman, 2018 Oscars, Red Carpet Fashions

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther

Charlize Theron

David Livingston/Getty Images

Charlize Theron

Tully

Timothee Chalamet, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Venturelli/WireImage

Timothée Chalamet

Beautiful Boy

Amy Adams, Golden Globes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Amy Adams

Sharp Objects

Claire Foy, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Claire Foy

First Man

Emma Stone, Golden Globes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emma Stone

The Favourite

Lady Gaga, Golden Globe Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Lady Gaga

A Star Is Born

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Focus Features

Adam Driver

BlacKkKlansman

Rachel Weisz, Golden Globes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rachel Weisz

The Favourite

Keri Russell

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Keri Russell

The Americans

Christian Bale, Golden Globes

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Christian Bale

Vice

Sandra Oh

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sandra Oh (Host)

Killing Eve

Andy Samberg, Golden Globes

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Andy Samberg (Host)

Childish Gambino, Donald Glover, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Donald Glover

Atlanta

Billy Porter

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Billy Porter

Pose

ESC: Best Dressed, Rosamund Pike

Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Rosamund Pike

A Private War

Thandie Newton, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Thandie Newton

Westworld 

Regina King, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Regina King

If Beale Street Could Talk Seven Seconds

Nicole Kidman, 2017 Golden Globes, Arrivals

REX/Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman

Destroyer 

Emily Blunt, Golden Globes, 2015

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

Mary Poppins Returns 

Bradley Cooper

Jun Sato/WireImage

Bradley Cooper

A Star Is Born 

Elisabeth Moss, 2018 Golden Globes, Winners

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Elizabeth Moss

The Handmaid's Tale 

Julia Roberts, TIFF 2013

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Julia Roberts

Homecoming 

Alison Brie, Dave Franco, 2018 Golden Globes

Venturelli/WireImage

Alison Brie

GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, 2018 Golden Globes, Winners

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rami Malek

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Rami Malek

Bohemian Rhapsody 

John David Washington

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

John David Washington

BlacKkKlansman

Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians Premiere

Steve Cohn/REX/Shutterstock

Awkwafina

Crazy Rich Asians 

Kristen Bell, Golden Globes

George Pimentel /Getty Images

Kristen Bell

The Good Place 

2019 Globes: Stars You're Excited to See
Which Movie or TV Star Are You Most Excited to See at the 2019 Golden Globes?
Be sure to watch E! News on Sunday, Jan. 6 for E!'s Live From the Red Carpet 2019 Golden Globes special followed by the telecast on NBC at 8pm. And check out FandangoNOW to download or stream all of this year’s nominated movies and television shows for half off all weekend!

