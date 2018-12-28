Netflix
by Chris Harnick | Fri., Dec. 28, 2018
Remember when Netflix released the trailer for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch? Of course you do, because it just happened. OK, so, remember how we theorized it was the first "choose your own adventure" style movie for the streaming platform? We were right. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is described as an "interactive film" written by Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker.
In the new flick, viewers meet Stefan (Fionn Whitehead), a young programmer who wants to create the next text-based computer game, Bandersnatch, inspired by a choose your own adventure type of book from his childhood. Hence why the movie is interactive. There are five different main endings, with variations of each. Oh, and of course there are easter eggs. How many different unique permutations are there you ask? A lot. Like…a lot. More than a trillion. See? A lot.
The interactive element is supported across most newer devices, TVs, game consoles, web browsers, Android and iOS devices with the latest Netflix app. However, it's not yet there on Chromecast, Apple TV and legacy devices. Netflix will help you out there if you try on one of those.
Viewers are given options throughout the film, if you run out of time because you're so indecisive, one will be made for you. And it's seamless, there's no cut to black or loading time after you've made a choice. And yes, one of the first choices is about which type of cereal to eat in the 1980s-set movie.
The approximate length of the movie is 90 minutes, but you can make decisions that get you to the ending in about half that time.
It took 35 days to shoot the film, which also stars Will Poulter, Craig Parkinson, Alice Lowe and Asim Chaudhry. David Slade directed.
Now…get to decision making.
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch is now streaming on Netflix.
