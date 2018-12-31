Whitney Thore's life is anything but boring, My Big Fat Fabulous Life has proven that season after season. With new episodes upon us (season premieres Tuesday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. on TLC), it's time to look back at some key moments from the last season chronicling Whitney's life.

This year, Whitney reunites with her old friend Buddy. They've been apart while he was in rehab.

"It's great having Buddy around, but there are many ups and downs in early recovery, so many adjustments, so much uncertainty in general, so it's a little stressful too," Whitney told E! News.

In a scene from last season, Whitney and Buddy discussed his addiction issues. At first, he said, he thought he could just ditch the cocaine problem and continue to drink. However, that's not the case.