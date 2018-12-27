Jake Gyllenhaal and Rumored Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Enjoy a Cozy Stroll in Paris

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Dec. 27, 2018 1:26 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jake Gyllenhaal, Jeanne Cadieu

BACKGRID

It looks like Jake Gyllenhaal has a special lady on his arm.

The Oscar-nominated actor was spotted by photographers out on a stroll in Paris on Wednesday. However, the star was not alone as he ambled around the city of light. He was joined by his reported French girlfriend, model Jeanne Cadieu

According to an eyewitness, the pair looked happy as they laughed, smiled and walked arm in arm together all bundled up.

"They were smiling the whole time and looked very happy," a source described. 

Photos

Looking Back at Jake Gyllenhaal's Stacked Dating History

According to Us Weekly, the two are quite the jetsetters, having been reportedly spotted in both Greece and London together over the summer.

However, the private star has kept mum on his new romance and does not even follow the model on Instagram, of which he became a new member himself earlier this month. 

Gyllenhaal is no stranger to having relationships in the public eye. His former flames include the A-list likes of Reese WitherspoonTaylor Swift and Kirsten Dunst.  

However, if years in the spotlight have taught him anything, it's to avoid the topics of love and dating during interviews. 

"I'm not necessarily guarded, but I consider intimacy to be very important and I don't think everybody needs to know about my family or my personal details," he said in an interview with The Guardian in 2017. "I'm old school in that way."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jake Gyllenhaal , Couples , PDA , Travel , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Angelina Jolie

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé's Jon and Rachel Take Us Behind the Scenes of Their Romantic Reunion

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Everything We Know About Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Top-Secret Wedding

Priyanka Chopra Shares Loving Selfie With Hubby Nick Jonas

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2018

Why Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Finally Decided to Become Husband and Wife

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Get Funky for Wedding Dance

Christina El Moussa Marries Ant Anstead in Secret Wedding

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.