Miley Cyrus Once Joked About Marrying Nick Jonas

In a 2016 interview with BBC Radio One, Jonas revealed that Cyrus was his first kiss.

"The first person I kissed was Miley Cyrus and I kissed her outside of California Pizza Kitchen in Hollywood—very romantic," he said. "I'd just had a pizza that had onions all over it. I'm sure that my breath smelled terrible."

At the time of their breakup, Cyrus and Jonas were 16 and on her Best of Both Worlds tour, which featured the Jonas Brothers as her opening act. She took the split hard.

"Nick and I loved each other," Cyrus said in her 2008 interview with Seventeen. "We still do, but we were in love with each other. For two years he was basically my 24/7. But it was really hard to keep it from people. We were arguing a lot, and it really wasn't fun."

"[After the breakup] I bawled for a month straight," she said. "I was so sad. I just went into this weird funk. And I dyed my hair black. When we were dating, Nick wanted me to get highlights—and so I did that, and I got myself looking great. And then, on the day we broke up, I was like, I want to make my hair black now—I don't want to look pretty; I want to look hard-core. I was rebelling against everything Nick wanted me to be. And then I was like, I've got to be by myself for now, and just figure out who I really am."