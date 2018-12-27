Miley Cyrus stunned on her wedding day to Liam Hemsworth.
On Wednesday, the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer and the Isn't It Romantic actor took to Instagram to confirm their marriage. The Last Song co-stars and longtime loves officially tied the knot on Dec. 23, two days before Christmas. For the ceremony, Cyrus wore a gorgeous Vivienne Westwood dress. The elegant gown appears to be the fashion house's Long Cocotte Dress, which is priced at $8,620.
Cyrus and Hemsworth's surprise wedding follows a long list of celeb nuptials in 2018. This year brought us Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal ceremony, as well as Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank.