Artists such as John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Céline Dion will unite next month at a show to pay tribute to the late Aretha Franklin.

The famed singer died at age 76 in August after battling pancreatic cancer. The tribute concert at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles is presented by CBS, the Recording Academy, AEG Ehrlich Ventures and Clive Davis and will be recorded for a network special set to air later in 2019.

Tyler Perry is hosting the show, which is titled Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul and takes place less than a month before the 2019 Grammy Awards. Top Grammy winners and nominees will perform Franklin's songs, which included "Respect," "Chain of Fools," "(You Make Me Feel) Like a Natural Woman," "I Say a Little Prayer" and "Think." The list of artists taking part in the concert also includes Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Alessia Cara, Common, Alicia Keys, Patti LaBelle, BeBe Winans, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, H.E.R., Janelle Monáe and SZA, as well as Jennifer Hudson.

Hudson had performed "Amazing Grace" at Franklin's funeral, while Perry had made a speech.