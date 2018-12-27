Watch Adam Lambert Move Cher to Tears With His Powerful Performance of "Believe"

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Dec. 27, 2018 6:29 AM

Cher's been around for, well, a long time. She's seen her fair share of tribute performances, from the Broadway stage to the streets during gay pride parades, but it seems Adam Lambert's Kennedy Center Honors performance may take the cake. The 72-year-old singer-actress-activist was moved to tears by Lambert's performance of her dance hit "Believe."

Lambert took the poppy song and slowed it down, turning it into a powerful ballad, wowing Cher and her fellow honorees including Reba McEntire. Cyndi Lauper, Little Big Town, Whoopi Goldberg and Amanda Seyfried also paid tribute to the iconic singer at the Kennedy Center Honors.

Cher, who recently returned to the big screen in this summer's Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, took to Twitter to try and express her feelings about Lambert's performance.

Lauper performed "If I Could Turn Back Time" and Lambert and Lauper also did a duet to "I Got You Babe." See that below.

Other honorees at the 2018 ceremony included composer and pianist Philip Glass and jazz saxophonist and composer Wayne Shorter. Hamilton co-creators Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Andy Blankenbuehler and Alex Lacamoire also received a special Kennedy Center Honors their groundbreaking work.

