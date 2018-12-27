Cher's been around for, well, a long time. She's seen her fair share of tribute performances, from the Broadway stage to the streets during gay pride parades, but it seems Adam Lambert's Kennedy Center Honors performance may take the cake. The 72-year-old singer-actress-activist was moved to tears by Lambert's performance of her dance hit "Believe."

Lambert took the poppy song and slowed it down, turning it into a powerful ballad, wowing Cher and her fellow honorees including Reba McEntire. Cyndi Lauper, Little Big Town, Whoopi Goldberg and Amanda Seyfried also paid tribute to the iconic singer at the Kennedy Center Honors.