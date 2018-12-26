The Real Reason Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Didn't Celebrate Christmas Together

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Dec. 26, 2018 5:44 PM

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

A member of Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson's little family was noticeably absent from their Christmas celebrations, but why? 

Tristan Thompson did not make it to Los Angeles for the Kar-Jenner crew's holiday festivities, because as a source explains it, he "doesn't have a lot of flexibility" in his basketball schedule. The Cleveland Cavaliers forward played a game on Dec. 23 and has another today, leaving little opportunity for the couple to spend their daughter's first Christmas together

The insider tells E! News that because Khloe spent Thanksgiving with Tristan in Cleveland, she wanted to give baby True an opportunity to experience the magical holiday with her famous relatives. 

"Khloe wanted to be in L.A. with her family for Christmas," the source shares. "There was nothing more special than seeing True with her cousins on Christmas morning. There was no way she was going to miss the family Christmas Eve party and being a part of opening presents all together on Christmas morning."

Kardashian-Jenner Family's Christmas 2018 Party

On Christmas Eve, the mother-daughter duo looked absolutely sensational in matching, snow-inspired ensembles. 

"I have always looked forward to our annual Christmas Eve party but this year was hands down my favorite!!" 34-year-old Khloe gushed on social media. "True, you make everything so much more precious and memorable!!

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Our source echoes a similar sentiment, adding, "She loves her family traditions and wants to continue them with True. She was so happy to be with True and her family on Christmas. That was all she wanted."

As for where things stand between Khloe and Tristan, the insider explains, "Khloe takes one day at a time and focuses on True and giving her everything that she can."

Around the time of True's birth this past April, an alleged cheating scandal threatened to ruin the pair's relationship forever. Keeping Up With the Kardashians documented KoKo's decision to move forward for the sake of their little girl. 

"I chose to put my feelings aside for the birth and to try and have as much positive energy that I could. My only thought was about the birth of my daughter," Khloe explained to her followers after allowing Tristan to be in the delivery room. "I wasn't going to let ANYONE disrupt anything less than what she deserved. Joyous love. I chose to be mature & strong for True."

