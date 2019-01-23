Carrie Underwood Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 23, 2019 12:01 PM
Carrie Underwood has given birth to a baby boy!
The superstar country singer and husband Mike Fisher have welcomed their second child and second son, Jacob. The baby boy joins older brother, Isaiah, in the Fisher family. "Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday...his mom, dad and big brother couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!" Underwood shared with her fans on social media Wednesday along with a series of family photos. "Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good..."
Underwood shared her exciting pregnancy news with her fans back in August during her announcement for her Cry Pretty 360 Tour, which kicks off in May 2019.
"You might be wondering or asking, 'Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?' Well...yay! Mike and Isaiah and I are absolute over the moon and excited to be adding a little fish to our pond," Underwood said in her Instagram video, with the camera panning up to balloons that spell out B-A-B-Y.
"This has been a dream come true with the album and baby news and all that stuff," Underwood continued. "We are just so excited and just so glad that you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us. I love you guys. We'll see you on the road in 2019. Have a great day!"
The following month, Underwood shared the heartbreaking news that she had three past miscarriages before her current pregnancy.
Talking about her song "Cry Pretty," Underwood told CBS Sunday Morning that the track "speaks to a lot of things that have happened in this past year."
"Here we go. Oh, lawdy! 2017 just wasn't how I imagined it," Underwood said. "I'd kind of planned that 2017 was, you know, going to be the year that I work on new music, and I have a baby. We got pregnant early 2017, and didn't work out...Yeah. It happens. And that was the thing, in the beginning it was like, 'Okay, God, we know this is, just wasn't Your timing. And that is all right. We will bounce back and figure our way through it.' And got pregnant again in the spring, and it didn't work out."
"Got pregnant again, early 2018. Didn't work out," she continued. "So, at that point, it was just kind of like, 'Okay, like, what's the deal? What is all of this?' And throughout the whole process, you know, I'm writing and, like, literally right after finding out that I would lose a baby, I'd have a writing session, I'd be like, 'Let's go. You know, I can't just sit around thinking about this. Like, I wanna work, I wanna do this.'"
In November, Underwood took the stage alongside Brad Paisley to co-host the 52nd Annual CMA Awards. During the award show, Underwood revealed that she's expecting a baby boy.
The following month, Underwood shared a sweet photo of her son Isaiah and her baby bump on Christmas.
View this post on Instagram
I’m thanking the Lord tonight for His Son while I cuddle with mine. Watching Christmas movies with him while he uses my big belly as a pillow. Sweet ending to another great Christmas. Merry Christmas to all of you, from my family to yours! 🎄
A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on
"I'm thanking the Lord tonight for His Son while I cuddle with mine," she captioned the sweet photo. "Watching Christmas movies with him while he uses my big belly as a pillow. Sweet ending to another great Christmas. Merry Christmas to all of you, from my family to yours!"
Congratulations to the couple!
