Carrie Underwood Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Carrie Underwood has given birth to a baby boy!

The superstar country singer and husband Mike Fisher have welcomed their second child and second son, Jacob. The baby boy joins older brother, Isaiah, in the Fisher family. "Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday...his mom, dad and big brother couldn't be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle!" Underwood shared with her fans on social media Wednesday along with a series of family photos. "Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good..."

Underwood shared her exciting pregnancy news with her fans back in August during her announcement for her Cry Pretty 360 Tour, which kicks off in May 2019.

"You might be wondering or asking, 'Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?' Well...yay! Mike and Isaiah and I are absolute over the moon and excited to be adding a little fish to our pond," Underwood said in her Instagram video, with the camera panning up to balloons that spell out B-A-B-Y.