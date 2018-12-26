Christmas wouldn't be the same without a holiday greeting from the Kardashian family.

So naturally, people were disappointed to learn there might not be a Christmas card from the reality family this year due to last year's drama. However, Kim Kardashian came to the rescue with an impromptu photo shoot with Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, as well as their adorable kids. They shared the cute picture to their social media accounts on Christmas Eve, bringing joy to the world on the festive day.

While they typically go all out for the annual card, this year they settled on doing a more traditional photo by simply having all the participants wear white ensembles.

Fans can probably recall that they took multiple photos of their family and built up anticipation by slowly releasing them in the days leading up to Christmas.

Some key figures were missing from this year's greeting, sadly. Rob Kardashianand Kendall Jenner chose to sit out this round of family photos, but they had good reason. Kendall simply wanted the kids and mommies to be the center of attention.