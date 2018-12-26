We can't stop and we won't stop this epic love story that is Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

The 26-year-old singer and her Aussie beau piqued some interest on Sunday night after photos were posted from what looked like a wedding at their Tennessee home. Cyrus' sister Noah Cyrus shared photos of herself crying and balloons that spelled out "Mr & Mrs" were seen in the background.

On Wednesday, the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" artist essentially confirmed her marriage to Hemsworth in a series of Instagram photos. The pictures showed them wrapped in a tight embrace standing next to a fireplace. The 28-year-old actor wore a dark suit and white Vans while Cyrus looked stunning in an elegant Vivienne Westwood dress. "10 years later..." she captioned one of the pictures of them.

Cyrus and Hemsworth met on the set of The Last Song in 2009. Appropriately enough, they played love interests in the movie as well. Life imitates art!