Jon Gosselin Celebrates Christmas With Collin and Hannah

Instagram / Jon Gosselin
It was a very Merry Christmas at Jon Gosselin's house.
The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star celebrated the holiday with 14-year-old daughter Hannah Gosselin and son Collin Gosselin—two of his and ex-wife Kate Gosselin's sextuplets, and girlfriend Colleen Conrad and her children, Jordan Conrad and Jesse Conrad. Earlier this month, Jon was awarded temporary sole legal and physical custody of Collin.
"Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our family to yours!!!" Jon wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, Christmas Day, alongside a photo of the blended family standing in front of a Christmas tree.
In October, Jon had filed for full legal and physical custody of Collin, who had recently spent over two years at an out-of-state educational program for kids with special needs. Kate was not present at the custody hearing, which she had tried to postpone.
"We won in court. That's like a big win," Jon told E! News two weeks ago. "It'd be easier for one parent to just transition him home, and he wanted to live with me, so it was easier to do it that way."
He added, "Hannah is excited that her brother is coming home."
Jon, who also shares twin daughters with Kate, had said in August that Hannah lives with him "permanently" and not with her mother, unlike the other siblings. Kate has not responded publicly.
"The other four [sextuplets] aren't talking to me, but they're talking to Hannah," Jon told E! News. "It's what the kids want to do. If they don't want to talk to me, that's fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections."
In November, Jon revealed that Collin visited his home in Reading, Pennsylvania for the first time in three years. The two have spent time together elsewhere before. They later went Christmas tree shopping together, along with Hannah, and Jon's girlfriend and her kids.