Make Your New Year's House Party Extra Lit

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Dec. 27, 2018 3:00 AM
2018 is not quite over, but it sure feels like it with all the planning you're doing for that extra lit New Year's Eve party.
But you can't just put out a bag of chips and a cooler full of drinks and call it a day. It doesn't matter how low key you intend for your gathering to be, it's the last one of the year. So, really, it's the very final opportunity to bring the fun in a big way. Need some help setting the scene?
We've got you with these lit picks.
BUY IT: Shot Glass Tic Tac Toe Game, $15 at Amazon
BUY IT: Collapsible Color Changing Bluetooth Speaker with Speakerphone, $20 at Target
BUY IT: Moscow Mule Copper Mugs Set of 4 with Shot Glass & Recipe Book, $40 at Amazon
BUY IT: Vino Marker Metallic Wine Glass Washable Pens, $10 at Amazon
BUY IT: Franklin Sports 18" Steel Tip Dartboard, $16 at Target
BUY IT: Selfie Stick Built-in Bluetooth Remote, $11 at Amazon
