Samantha Markle Retracts Christmas Greeting to Meghan Markle

"I've never seen anyone so rude and hurtful and heartless and absent a soul in my life. #MeghanMarkle #SamanthaMarkle shame on you for what you have done to our father," Samantha tweeted. "No PR machine can fix this. I retract the merry Christmas, you don't deserve it. How dare you walk into a church."

The expecting Duchess of Sussex spent Christmas with the royal family, attending service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

"Forgiven,reunite ,and have the #Christmas spirit #Markle #KensingtonPalace and a peaceful heart?" Samantha continued. "Apparently you're not capable and I don't know enough profane words to articulate how I feel. Wow."

When asked if she spent Christmas with her father, Samantha replied, "I'm in a wheelchair and he's far away we just spent Thanksgiving and my birthday together so we talked on the phone all day. I do practice what I preach. Mind your own business."

She also added, "And I did spend Christmas day with my dad it was on the phone much of the day we had a nice day Mexico is not wheelchair accessible and I'm too far away we do what we can my point was she did not even call him."