Rob Delaney Reflects on First Christmas After 2-Year-Old Son's Death

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Dec. 26, 2018 9:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rob Delaney, Henry Delaney

Twitter

It's been almost a year since the heartbreaking death of Rob Delaney's son, Henry.

In early Feb. 2018, the Catastrophe actor and writer took to Facebook to share with his fans, "I have very sad news. My two and a half year old son Henry has passed away. Henry had been diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, shortly after his first birthday, following persistent vomiting and weight loss. He had surgery to remove the tumor and further treatment through the early part of 2017. Then the cancer returned last autumn and he died in January."

Tuesday marked the family's first Christmas after Henry's passing, and Rob took to Twitter the following day to reflect on the holiday without his son.

Read

Rob Delaney's 2-Year-Old Son Dies After Cancer Battle

"Our first Christmas without Henry came & went. The day itself was okay, maybe because there were so many horrible, painful days leading up to it; we must have hit our quota or something," Rob told his followers. "We talked about him a lot & included his memory throughout the day."

"I speak publicly about Henry in an effort to destigmatize grief," he continued. "My family is sad & in pain because our beautiful 2 yr old boy died after a long illness. Why wouldn't we be sad? Why wouldn't we be angry and confused?"

Rob went on to write, "Tweets like this aren't therapeutic to me, nor are they 'updates'. I just want other bereaved parents & siblings to feel seen/heard/respected/loved. And maybe they might help someone not schooled in grief support a friend better. I don't know."

At the end of June, Rob revealed that his wife Leah is pregnant.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Death , Christmas , Celeb Kids , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Selena Gomez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Dazzle in Matching Mother-Daughter Christmas Outfits

Kylie Jenner

Why Kylie Jenner Had to Leave Kim Kardashian's Christmas Party Early

Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II Gives Sweet Shout-Out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Baby

Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian

Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance Over Christmas

To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Here's 5 Hours of Noah Centineo's Peter Kavinsky in a Hot Tub Because Why Not

90 Day Fiance Couple

90 Day Fiancé's Colt Johnson and Larissa Dos Santos Lima Are All Smiles on Christmas After Cheating Allegations

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.