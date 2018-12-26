Meanwhile, over on Colt's page, he added, "Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. What did you get for Christmas? (We got an Nintendo Switch)."

Back at home, the two advertised their cameo services again. "Please book us with cameo for shoutouts, birthdays—pretty much whatever. We're crazy," Colt said into the camera.

Last week, he addressed the allegations publicly, writing to fans, "I have received a lot of direct messages, a lot of things said about what happened. I would like to say yes I am human and I have faults. I most definitely made mistakes but my relationship with Larissa is more than what you see on TV. We are like any couple in the world with it's ups and downs. We also have the fortunate misfortune of also exposing our selves for millions of people to dissect, diagnose and discuss."

As he continued, "Yes, I have received massive amounts of attention from fans, especially women. These things mixed with a relationship that has its problems makes for a dangerous scenario. I crossed the line between fan and fandom. The reality sometimes is lost and this is something I have to handle in private. In the past Larissa and I always tried to make it up and now we will talk about our futures. I am taking the responsibility for the things I did and for the people that suffered."