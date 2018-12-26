If you used your holiday break wisely, then you finally watched—or convinced somebody close to you to watch—Killing Eve. And in case you weren't glued to your computer over Christmas, you probably missed these first look images of Sandra Oh returning in her Emmy-nominated role of Eve Polastri.

Oh is back in action as the MI-5 operative on the hunt for Villanelle (Jodie Comer) in the second season. A little refresher: Season one ended with Eve finding Villanelle's home, trashing it, and then coming face-to-face with the assassin. And then Eve stabbed Villanelle!

Along with Oh and Comer, Fiona Shaw returns for the second season, which recently wrapped production in the Europe. Look for new episodes of the series based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings on BBC America in spring 2019.

See new season two photos below.