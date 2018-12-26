by Chris Harnick | Wed., Dec. 26, 2018 7:17 AM
If you used your holiday break wisely, then you finally watched—or convinced somebody close to you to watch—Killing Eve. And in case you weren't glued to your computer over Christmas, you probably missed these first look images of Sandra Oh returning in her Emmy-nominated role of Eve Polastri.
Oh is back in action as the MI-5 operative on the hunt for Villanelle (Jodie Comer) in the second season. A little refresher: Season one ended with Eve finding Villanelle's home, trashing it, and then coming face-to-face with the assassin. And then Eve stabbed Villanelle!
Along with Oh and Comer, Fiona Shaw returns for the second season, which recently wrapped production in the Europe. Look for new episodes of the series based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings on BBC America in spring 2019.
See new season two photos below.
Eve (Sandra Oh) and her boss Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw).
Villanelle (Jodie Comer) seems to be on the run after being stabbed by Eve.
It's clear Eve is struggling with the events of the first season.
Villanelle was stabbed at the end of the first season, but it will take more than that to slow her down.
Sandra Oh is joined by a handful of new cast members as her character unravels the mysteries of Villanelle.
Villanelle may have met her match in Eve.
A lot happened to Eve in the first season, it looks as if it's taking its toll.
Season two additions include Nina Sosanya of Good Omens, Edward Bluemel from A Discovery of Witches, Julian Barratt of Mindhorn, Henry Lloyd-Hughes from The Inbetweeners and award-winning stage actress Shannon Tarbet.
From the looks of the photos above, Villanelle lives (obviously) and is on the run, and Eve is grappling with her actions from the season one finale. Just give Oh an Emmy for her work in these photos alone.
The series picked up two Golden Globe nominations, one for Oh and one for Best Drama Television Series. Oh will also host the Golden Globes with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg.
