Ariana Grande FaceTimes With Her Estranged Father on Christmas

Ariana Grande isn't saying thank u, next to her dad.

The famous songstress revealed to fans that she FaceTimed with her estranged father, Edward Butera, on Christmas on Tuesday, sharing a black and white photo of him smiling on her phone on social media.

While the star said little else about their chat, it was a significant sight considering Grande previously opened up about their strained relationship years ago.

In 2014, she told Seventeen "falling out of touch with [her] dad" was the toughest thing she had ever had to deal with at the time.

"It's private, but it happened last year," she told the magazine at the time. "It took me so long to be okay with it. The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that that I am made up of half my dad, and a lot of my traits come from him. So much of me comes from my father, and for so long, I didn't like that about myself. I had to accept that it's okay not to get along with somebody and still love them."